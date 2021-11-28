James E. Horner Telegraph Herald Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LANCASTER, Wis. — James E. Horner, 58, of Lancaster, died on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Fennimore United Methodist Church, where services will follow. Burial will follow services at the Hillside Cemetery in Platteville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lancaster-wis Iowa-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today