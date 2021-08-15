LA MOTTE, Iowa — Donald E. Capesius, 70, of La Motte, IA passed away on August 11, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 18th, 2021, at St. Joseph Key West Church with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will follow in St. Theresa Cemetery in La Motte. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 17th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 4:00 p.m.
Don was born on June 18, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Robert C. and Mary Ellen (Tinker) Capesius. He was the first graduating class from Hempstead High School in 1969 and he worked on the family farm his entire life.
He loved to dance and socialize, enjoyed working in his garden and caring for his animals especially his cats. He loved spending time with his family especially his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his siblings: Jerry (Patty) Capesius of La Motte, Elaine (Dan) Olson of Story City, IA, David (Julie) Capesius of La Motte, Daryl (Beth Herrig) Capesius of Springville, IA, Ronald (MaryLee) Capesius of La Motte and Linda (Bob Hartman) Capesius of Rickardsville, IA. Many nieces and nephews including two godchildren; along with his two aunts Gladys Tinker, of Manchester and Rose Beauvais, of Green Bay, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank La Motte and Key West Fire along with the Jackson County Sheriff Dept for all their assistance.