James Joseph “Jimmy” “Jim” Leytem, age 66, born and raised in Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his home on May 7, 2020, of natural causes.
To celebrate Jim’s life, private family services will be held because of the current gathering restrictions due to COVID-19. A celebration of Jim’s life for all of his family and friends will be held at a later date. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born on July 12, 1953, at Xavier Hospital, in Dubuque, Iowa, the second son and the third of six children, to his mother Lois Collette (Sauer) Leytem and father Nicholas Joseph Leytem.
He went to kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School, followed by an elementary school education at Nativity. He finished off his education at Wahlert Catholic High School.
He was married to his former wife, Leanne Hoffmann, on January 4, 1975.
After high school, Jim took up a career in auto body work at a local shop before going to work with Mike Finnin Ford. He was a member of the Teamsters Local #421, where he served as a steward. He truly enjoyed his work with cars. Jim had several hobbies including watching NASCAR, anything to do with cars, ESPECIALLY MODEL CARS, and also enjoyed Phantom of the Opera. Jim was a proud AA sponsor. Jim was very meticulous and organized and always kept things in the original package. Jim always said he was most proud of being a dad and grandpa.
Those left to cherish Jim’s memory include his former wife, Leanne (Robert) Kleiner, Glendale, AZ; his children, Carrie Leytem, Glendale, AZ, Kristi Myers, Union, IA, and Kelly (Patrick) McDonald, Glendale, AZ; his grandchildren, Owen and Weston Myers and John McDonald; his siblings, Becky Leytem, Terry Leytem, Tony Leytem and Tanya Leytem, all of Dubuque, IA; his nephew and godson, Nick (Claire) Leytem, St. Louis Park, MN; and his nieces, Madelyn Leytem, Dubuque, IA, and Dawn (Chad) Christensen, Grimes, IA.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Colette “Letty” Leytem.
Jim’s family would like to thank the local AA group for all of their support and friendship and Jim’s friend Bob Schauer.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.