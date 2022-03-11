RAMSEY, Minn. — June B. (Smith) Paar, age 87, of Ramsey, MN, died peacefully in her sleep, on March 7, 2022. To celebrate June’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 until 4:00p.m., on Sunday, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at noon, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with Rev. Jonathan Crawford officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
June was born on June 26, 1934, to Samuel and Barbara Smith of Dubuque IA. Preceded in death by her parents, her sister Helen, her brother Ken and her husband Col. Donald F. Paar. Survived by daughter Pamela (Dale) Parvi, grandchildren Sean, Dean (Brooke) and Erika.
June grew up in Dubuque Iowa and married Donald Paar on July 1, 1950. They initially moved to Chicago, IL where Donald finished law school and June worked as a health care volunteer. While in Chicago, June discovered her love of live theatre and music. She was fortunate to see Nat King Cole perform from the front row. Don and June moved back to Dubuque where Don practiced law.
Don was then called back to active duty in the US Air Force as a JAG officer. Don and June traveled extensively during their 20 years in the Air Force. June found her love of travel during this time as they lived in Germany and later Japan. While stationed in Germany they were blessed with the birth of their daughter Pamela. They were stationed back in the states where Don retired as a Colonel in the US Air Force. The couple then moved to St Anthony MN where Don worked as an Assistant US Attorney.
After retiring from the US Attorney’s office Don and June moved back to Dubuque. They spent their years in Dubuque getting re-established in their church and spent time volunteering and entertaining friends and relatives. June became quite the hostess in her years as an officer’s wife and this was a passion the rest of her life. She loved to pamper her guests, with no one leaving her house hungry. Don and June moved back to Minnesota to be close their daughter Pamela and grandchildren.
After Don’s passing in 2005, June stayed in her home for a couple of years. She found there were many obstacles to living alone after Don’s passing. It was with great joy that she was able to live with her daughter Pamela’s family for 13 years. Even though it was difficult to continue her passion for entertaining in her later years she loved watching the Food Network and classic movies on the Turner Classic Movies channel. She also was an active member in her church with many being comforted by her faithful prayers and acts of kindness. After a fall and broken hip, June moved into her own apartment in an assisted living facility a few miles from Pamela. She lived there for 2 years prior to her passing.
June’s family would like to thank the staff and care givers at Stoney River Care Facility, Ramsey, MN, for all their care and support for June and her family.
