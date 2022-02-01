Danielle L. Plein Telegraph Herald Feb 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Danielle L. Plein, 44, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Authorities: 2 arrested after half-pound of meth found during Dubuque Co. traffic stop Authorities: Darlington teacher repeatedly sexually assaulted student Closure impacting traffic on busy Dubuque roadway Short stretch of heavily traveled Dubuque street closed for 5 weeks Biz Buzz: Local farm's ice cream hits stores; appliance shop moving; quilting retreat house opens