Marilyn J. Moody

MCGREGOR, Iowa — Marilyn J. Moody, 77, of McGregor, died on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Great River Care Center in McGregor.

There will be no service. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of McGregor, is assisting the family.