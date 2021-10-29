Patricia M. Arensdorf, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Kathleen D. Bakey, Surprise, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Ann J. Bartz, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, St. Paul Lutheran Church, McGregor. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Daniel O. Bertling, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Rebecca S. Brandenburg, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Grace Point Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jeric C. Clark, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Bonnie L. Deutsch, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.; and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Richarda Ertmer, Preston, Iowa — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Eagles Club, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Florence I. Foster, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
William M. Gehrts, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. today and 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Schapville, Ill. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Clarence Haberichter, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, United Methodist Church, Monona. Service: 6 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Shirley R. Jensen, Marquette, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, Iowa; and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, First Lutheran Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Alice I. Montgomery, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monona. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Edward J. Mueller, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Terence J. O’Rourke, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Larry J. Osterhaus, Dyersville, Iowa — Memorial gathering: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Matthew J. Shimon, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Sandra M. Steadman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Joseph W. Sutter, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Todd A. Switzer, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Lorraine T. Takes, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jeanne Weydert, Dubuque — Prayer service: 4 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by visitation until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, St. Anthony Catholic Church.