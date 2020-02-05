PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — William “Bill” Kamps, 78, Port Orchard, passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor, Wash., with his wife, Trish, at his side. He had been recovering at home from open heart surgery on January 9, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Port Orchard, Wash., on Tuesday, February 11 at 11 a.m. Inurnment of Bill’s cremated remains will be with his parents at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date. Should you wish a remembrance to honor Bill, please consider St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 1150 Mitchell Ave SE, Port Orchard WA 98366, or the Kitsap Humane Society www.kitsap- humane.org. www.lewischapel.com