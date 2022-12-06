Carol June (Roepsch) Leick, age 84, Dubuque, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022.

There will be a visitation from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, December 9th, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F Kennedy Rd, Dubuque. Mass will be at 10 am on Saturday, December 10th at St. Anthony’s Church, 1870 St. Ambrose St, Dubuque. Rev. Steven Rosonke will officiate. Burial will be in the Asbury Methodist Cemetery, Asbury, Iowa.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.