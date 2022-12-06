Carol June (Roepsch) Leick, age 84, Dubuque, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022.
There will be a visitation from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, December 9th, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F Kennedy Rd, Dubuque. Mass will be at 10 am on Saturday, December 10th at St. Anthony’s Church, 1870 St. Ambrose St, Dubuque. Rev. Steven Rosonke will officiate. Burial will be in the Asbury Methodist Cemetery, Asbury, Iowa.
She was born on November 29, 1938, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, daughter of George N. and Frances (Lewis) Roepsch. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School and is a 1956 graduate of East Dubuque Public High School. She was formerly married to Melvin Leick. Carol worked at Neisners Store and Dun & Bradstreet before starting a family. She was a stay at home mom for fourteen years and later employed by the Iowa Department of Human Services, Child Support Recovery Unit for twenty-six years until her retirement in 2002. She was known as a hard worker who started as a case worker and then moved up to office manager. After retiring, she volunteered for the Child Support Recovery Unit; Meals on Wheels; St. Anthony’s Church; Dubuque Nursing and Rehabilitation and The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium. Carol enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, children, family members and friends. Christmas was one of her favorite times of the year. She spent hours perfecting her tinsel covered Christmas tree and decorations. She always baked way too many cookies and her banana and coconut creme pies were family favorites. She also enjoyed art, music, sports and traveling. She traveled a lot within the United States and also to several foreign countries with family members and friends. She has over 70 coffee cups to remember these destinations by.
She is survived by four sons and three grandchildren, Daniel (Nancy) Leick and their son, Samuel (Nikki); John S. “TJ” Leick all of Dubuque and John L. (Wendy) Leick and daughter, Jocelyn and son Nolan of Aurora, Illinois and Mark Leick of Alaska. Four brothers, “Butch” George (Dorothy) Roepsch of Dubuque, Louis (Ann) Roepsch of East Dubuque, Illinois and Edward (Kris) Roepsch of Green Lake, Wisconsin. A brother-in-law, Bill Richard of Peosta and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George N. & Frances K. (nee Lewis) Roepsch, sister Mary (Roepsch) Richard, brother Donald and his wife Theresa Roepsch, and half-sister Rosemarie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to foundations to end Alzheimer’s disease.
