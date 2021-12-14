Constantina Diamandakis, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church.
Mavis E. Godden, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Melissa A. Grady-Clark, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Willy J. Langkamp, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Nancy K. Meisenburg, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ronald A. Ore, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Donald J. Pettit, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Geraldine M. Vandenberg, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, GracePoint Church. Service: 6 p.m. today at the church.