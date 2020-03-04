WAUZEKA, Wis. — Jonathan C. Ogbulu, 63, of Wauzeka, died February 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Burial will take place at the family cemetery in Azumini, Nigeria. Family and friends may call on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, of Bloomington, is entrusted with his services. Online condolences: www. martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com