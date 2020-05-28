EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Shirley J. (Krohn) Runde, 81, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 24, 2020. She died at home surrounded by her family.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Sinsinawa, WI, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery. Public visitation is from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa. Social distancing rules will be followed. Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is serving the family.
Shirley was born on June 11, 1938, in Grant County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Elmer and Martha (Russell) Krohn. She graduated valedictorian of Potosi (Wis.) High School, class of 1956. She was united in marriage to Paul J. Runde on February 8, 1958, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, in Dubuque, IA.
Shirley was formerly the co-owner of Runde Chevrolet. She was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and its Altar & Rosary Society. Shirley was devoted to her family and a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her free time, Shirley loved gardening, restoring furniture, remodeling and antiquing.
Surviving are six children, Ron (Sylvie) Runde, Nancy (Jim) Puls and Mike Runde (friend Becky Reed), all of East Dubuque, Tim (Heather) Runde, of Dubuque, Jeff (Cheryl) Runde and Greg (Julie) Runde, both of East Dubuque; 11-grandchildren, Nicole Meisenburg, Jacob, Jared and Jonah Puls, Chancler, Sophia, Gustav, Keeli, Franchesca, Harrison and Ella Runde; five great-grandchildren, Morgan and Cael Patters, Bo Puls, Libby and Scarlet Runde; her siblings, Gerald and Gordon Krohn, Adele Merfeld, Judy (Larry) Ames, Elmer Krohn, Beverly (Dennis) Broughton, Peggy (Duane) Hansen, Randall (Sharon) Krohn and Cheryl (Jerry) Parsons.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Martha; a granddaughter, Amelia Runde; and siblings, John Dale Krohn, Debbie Kay Krohn and four infant brothers (deceased at birth); sister-in-law, Ruth Krohn; and brother-in-law, Larry Merfeld.
Shirley’s family wishes to give thanks to the nurses and staff at Mercy One-Dubuque Cardio/Vascular Unit, members of 24-Hour Care, Hospice of Dubuque and the support given by family and friends.
