Ruth M. Boll, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Church of the Resurrection.
Richard Collins, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Lea Mae Esser, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
John Lansing, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
George J. Lippe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Sacred Heart Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Merlin J. Nauman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill, Iowa.
James L. Noel, Dubuque — Wake service: 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, St. Catherine Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joan M. Nurre, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Charles J. Schmit, Dubuque — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, East Dubuque (Ill.) Cemetery.
Daniel F. Unsen, Lakeland, Fla. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home.
Joanne A. Venter, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Delores Wagner, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monona.
Nancy D. Wilkinson, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Lancaster (Wis.) United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
