HOPKINTON, Iowa — Caleb M. Jurgens, 15, of Hopkinton, Iowa passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from injuries sustained in a MVA near Hopkinton, Iowa.

Visitation for Caleb will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a scripture wake service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

