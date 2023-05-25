HOPKINTON, Iowa — Caleb M. Jurgens, 15, of Hopkinton, Iowa passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from injuries sustained in a MVA near Hopkinton, Iowa.
Visitation for Caleb will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a scripture wake service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Caleb will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Hopkinton, Iowa with Rev. Paul Baldwin officiating. Burial will be held in Hopkinton Cemetery in Hopkinton, Iowa.
Caleb was born October 22, 2007 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of Eric and Laura Jurgens. He was a freshman at Monticello High School, where he played football and also participated in FFA.
His true passion in life was farming, both during the day and playing farming simulator at night with his friends. He also enjoyed four wheeling and snowmobiling on guy trips with family and friends.
He was a member of St. Luke’s Parish in Hopkinton, Iowa.
He is survived by his parents, Eric and Laura Jurgens of Hopkinton, IA; his sister, Avery; his grandparents, Jerry and Susan Nefzger of Delhi, IA, Kathy Jurgens of Delhi, IA, and Rod Jurgens of Hopkinton, IA, his great grandparents, Ruth Ann Jurgens of Worthington, IA and Carl and Betty Sternhagen of Hopkington, IA; aunts and uncles, Abby and Dustin Smith of Dyersville, IA, Michael and Laura Nefzger of Council Bluffs, IA, Lisa and Jim Torson of Lisle, IL, Lynn Nefzger of Waterloo, IA and Leann and Garrett McClain of Waterloo, IA.
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, William and Alice Bockenstedt, Elmer and Katherine Nefzger and Richard Jurgens.
In lieu of flowers and gifts the family prefers memorials be sent to the Caleb M. Jurgens memorial fund at Reiff Funeral Home, P.O. Box 271, Dyersville, IA 52040 or to F & M Bank, 101 E. Main St., Manchester, Iowa 52057.