Darlene H. Christopherson, Janesville, Wis. — Celebration of life: Saturday, April 30, Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52.
Edwin Fangman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert A. Gatena, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Glee A. Jerrett, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, Livingston United Methodist Church. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Tony L. Johnson, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel.
Raymond L. Kirpes, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.
Leonard C. Lonsberg Jr., Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Joyce A. Martin, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Judy G. Nachtman, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Jean M. Oeschger, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
James F. Osweiler, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Matt Podnar, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Donald W. Saeugling, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Farley, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Erma M. Soppe, Dubuque — Visitation: 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Holy Family Catholic Church, New Melleray-Peosta.
Lester Weber, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, St. Catherine Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the church.
Dale Weiland, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Wildred A. Wulfekuhle, Winslow, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan 8, St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Warren, Ill. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Michael R. Zickuhr, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.