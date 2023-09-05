James Carlton Butler, 90, passed away on September 4, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 6.
James served in the U.S. Army with pride and received The National Defense Medal and was honorably discharged.
Recommended for you
He retired at the Dubuque Packing house after 40 years. Then needing something to do, he worked part time at Walmart for 10 years.
During his retirement years, he liked to golf at Lacoma until the age of 88.
James will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
James is survived by his three sons, Patrick and wife Sharon of Dubuque, Michael and wife Anna of Salt Lake City and Daniel of Costa Mesa, California. James is also survived by his brother, Richard Butler; sisters, MaryLou Feiple and Connie Kruse. Also surviving are several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty M. Butler; parents, Lester and Constantine Butler; brother, Tom Butler; and sister, Bonnie Villard.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Candace and Michelle for James’ care.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.