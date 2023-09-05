James Carlton Butler, 90, passed away on September 4, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 6.

Recommended for you