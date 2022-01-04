Pastor Tony Lee Johnson, age 63, of Dubuque, passed away at 1:20 p.m., on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
To celebrate Tony’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, January 7, 2022 , at Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel, 2843 JFK Road, with Evangelist Robert Harbin officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Tony was born on August 20, 1958, in Dubuque, son of Arthur and Mary (Klinkenberg) Johnson.
Tony attended school at Fulton Grade School, Jefferson Middle School and graduated from Hempstead High School, Class of 1976. He enjoyed boxing, and in high school he was a Golden Gloves Boxer at the YMCA. After graduation, he went to welding school. Tony was a hard worker who devoted his career to A.Y. McDonald in the foundry for 38 years, until his well earned retirement in 2016. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Laura Johns on September 9, 1978, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Dubuque. Tony devoted his life to Christ on April 30, 1980, and a year later surrendered to preach. He served as an Assistant Pastor at Grace Baptist Church for 32 years, and after much prayer and fasting, God confirmed his call to start a new work when he received his grandfather’s Bible in the mail. In 2017 he was ordained, and in 2018, he started Crossroads Baptist Church of Dubuque. Preaching and sharing the Gospel was his true passion in life. He wanted everyone to know how God had changed his life, and how they could come to know this same God. Tony truly wore his faith on his shoulder. In his free time he also liked to spend time out in the woods deer hunting and mushroom hunting. He was a talented woodworker who built 4 offices for other Pastors and created several beautiful furniture pieces in his wood shop. Tony’s favorite time of the day was definitely morning when he would read his bible and pray for guidance and the salvation of souls. He would often play his guitar and harmonica Sunday mornings before church. He was also known to spend time tinkering on his classic cars, especially restoring his 1967 Mustang and his son’s 1951 International Pickup Truck. Tony’s family was his pride and joy and he was a very dedicated husband, dad, grandpa and Pastor. We are truly heartbroken at losing such a wonderful man and role model in our daily lives. Tony will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Tony’s memory include his wife, Laura Johnson, Dubuque, IA; his children, Angela (Peter) Román, Springfield, MO, Adam (Josie) Johnson, Dyersville, IA and Anthony Johnson, Dubuque, IA; 3 grandchildren, Brooke, Aidan and Jace with one more on the way; his sister, Cindy Thomas, Dubuque, IA; and his in-laws, Mary (Paul) Swartzel, Cheryl (Jeff) Chiott and Toni (Bob) Backes, all of Dubuque.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Stuart Johnson; and a brother-in-law, Jefferson Thomas.
Tony’s family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff of UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital for all of the outstanding care they provided for Tony. Also a heartfelt thank you to all of the Prayer Warriors around the world that have been faithfully praying for Tony these past weeks and Pastor Ed Mast for his support.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Tony’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Tony Johnson Family.
