Catherine Klein, 89, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque.

Tags

Recommended for you