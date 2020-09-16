PEOSTA, Iowa — Gary Pitz, 76, of Peosta, formerly of New Vienna, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, September 14, 2020, at UW Health University Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna with burial in the church cemetery. Burial will take place after procession past the Pitz Family Farm. Rev. Anthony Nketiah will officiate with Rev. Carl Ries concelebrating.
Gary was born September 8, 1944, in New Vienna, Iowa, the son of Paul and Leonetta (Ries) Pitz. He married Elaine (Siebels) Pitz on February 23, 1974.
He had a passion for farming, taking over the Pitz Family farm in 1974. Gary excelled in basketball and baseball for many years. He later enjoyed watching sports, especially his children and grandchildren. Gary also looked forward to his Tuesday golf outings, and occasional fishing trips.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine, of 46 years; children, Scott (Amy) Pitz, of Epworth, Amy (Dan) O’Connell, of Delhi, Kevin (Lori) Pitz, of New Vienna, Megan (Brian) Werner, of Delhi; grandchildren, Grace, Garrett, Allie, Cambrie, Payton, Olivia, Miya, Gordon, Parker, Brylee, Brant, Braelyn; siblings, Doris (Tony) Helle, of Edgewood, Phyllis Jean Hromadka, of Dubuque, Kay Hughes, of Marion; in-laws, Jeanette Johnson, of Appleton, WI, Cleo (Mike) Rogers, of Cascade, Sally Siebels, of Monticello, Paul (Linda) Siebels, of Monticello, and Beverly (Jim) Ervin, of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Harvey and Louise Siebels; in-laws, David Hughes, Leroy Johnson, David Siebels; a niece, Julie Hromadka; and nephew, Devin Siebels.
The family would like to thank the First Responders of Centralia/Peosta, the ER Department at MercyOne in Dubuque, and the UW Staff for all their compassionate care.
