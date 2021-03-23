GALENA, Ill. — R. Douglas Weeder, 86, of Galena, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
R. Douglas Weeder
annette.doerr@thmedia.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today