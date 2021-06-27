JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Thomas Joseph Connolly, of Jacksonville, lost his brief but valiant battle against ALS on the morning of his 80th birthday with his entire family by his side.
Thomas was born in Dubuque on June 15, 1941, to Albert and Margaret Connolly and loved telling stories of his small-town childhood growing up in Farley, Iowa.
He earned a B.A. in history and an M.A. in education from Loras College. He began his flying career as a U.S. Navy aviator, and it was while stationed at NAS Jax in 1965 serving as a Naval Flight Officer with the Navy Weather Squadron (Hurricane Hunters) when he met the love of his life, Barbara Livingston, of Winter Haven. Together, they had two beautiful daughters and were married for over 55 years.
Dr. Connolly began working at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1973 as an Assistant Professor. He subsequently earned a doctorate in technical training, and completed post-graduate fellowships with the U.S. Air Force Human Resources Lab and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He was appointed Chair of the Aviation Education Design Department in 1978 and proceeded to serve as Chair of the Flight Department, Chair of the Aeronautical Science Dept., Dean of the College of Aviation, and was appointed as the university Chancellor in 2005.
In 2001, he was appointed to the University’s first Presidential Endowed Chair. He has earned numerous accolades and had held several positions in the aviation education industry. He was past president of the University Aviation Association and of the Florida Association of Aerospace Education; Chair of the Council on Aviation Accreditation (CAA) visitation team, an elected member of the Board of Trustees for the CAA, the UAA, and the Women in Aviation International (WAI); “National Winner” of the FAA Administrator’s Championship Award for excellence in aviation education; recipient of the National Congress on Aviation and Aerospace Education (NCASE) Crown Circle Award, the National Aeronautics Association’s Brewer Trophy, and the United Airlines/UAA Wheatley Award for outstanding contributions to aviation education.
Dr. Connolly has published numerous articles on various aspects of aviation education and was actively involved as a national leader in the field. In 2001, he served as an International Visiting Professor in Aviation with Massey University in Auckland, New Zealand. A highlight of that time was traveling with Barbara by freighter out of GA on Christmas Eve and arriving in Auckland on 1/19/02. They returned on the same freighter in June 02 with many good memories and stories to regale anyone who would listen.
He was a member of the FAA-funded project team that developed pilot training and certification standards for the new super light jets and Technically Advanced Aircraft. He held an ATP Pilot Certificate with a Citation Jet type rating, a Gold Seal Flight Instructor certificate, and an appointment as an FAA Aviation Safety Counselor.
When not flying or teaching flying, Thomas was an avid golfer and swimmer and loved sailing small sailboats. His favorite pastime, however, was spending time with his cherished family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Barbara Connolly; daughters, Kimberly Spencer (Matthew), of Atlantic Beach, and Michelle Schmidt (Eric), of Silver Lake, NH; as well as seven grandchildren, Kelly, Samantha, Cassidy, Troy, Jasmine, Regina Mae and Adam. He was predeceased by his brother, Allan, in October, and is survived by his three other siblings, Pat Connolly (Carole), Mike Connolly (Martha) and Cathy Wickler (Charlie).
In 2014, the stately Embry-Riddle campus quadrangle adjacent to the Student Union was named for Dr. Connolly in a beautiful outdoor ceremony following his commencement speech. A memorial service celebrating his accomplished life will be held on the Connolly Quad in August; further details to come.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to a new scholarship being formed in his name givingto.erau.edu/Connolly or to donate to ALS research efforts: https://www.als.org/donate.