Ann A. Andracchio, 98, of Dubuque, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. James Miller officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. The family kindly asks those not vaccinated to please wear masks. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is entrusted with arrangements.
Ann was born on June 2, 1923, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Charles and Amelia Brejcha. She proudly served in the United States Women’s Army Corps during WWII. In 2011, she was a proud participant in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. On February 23, 1946, Ann married Joe Andracchio at Nativity Catholic Church and they had four children.
Ann was employed as a bookkeeper at Frank Hardie Advertising, retiring in 1988. After retiring, Ann volunteered at Mercy Hospital for many years. She was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church since 1958, and her faith was very important to her. Ann loved to cook and bake. She enjoyed time with family around the dinner table every Sunday, and her grandchildren counted on “Grannie Annie” to bake a fresh batch of chocolate chip cookies every week. Ann also loved to play cards and was an excellent bridge player. Into her 70s, she enjoyed biking Heritage Trail and later on, walking South Grandview with her friends.
Ann was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Rocky (Donna) Andracchio, of Winter Haven, Fla., Charles (Dawn) Andracchio and Carol (Robert) Kalb, both of Dubuque; grandchildren, Dina (Tim) Moore, Toni and Gio (Lisa) Andracchio, Desiree, Libby and David Wells, Gina (Justin) Witty, Alex (Ashley) Kalb, Matthew Kalb and Maria (Scott) Schemmel; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a sister, Mary Ricke; and many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, her daughter, Maryann Wells, her sister- and brother-in-law, Georgeanne and Hugh Ganser, brother-in-law, Clarence Ricke, sisters-in-law, Lena Fidele and Rose Morobito; and many dear friends.
The family requests no plants. Memorials may be given to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Stonehill Franciscan Services. Ann’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to Stonehill Care Center, especially the staff of 1NW and Hospice of Dubuque.