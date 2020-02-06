PLACID, Iowa — Kern R. McDermott, 43, of Placid, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, after he battled an Illness for many years, on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, Iowa.
Visitation for Kern will be held from 2:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a prayer service will take place at 7 p.m. Visitation will also occur after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial for Kern will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will take place in St. John’s Cemetery in Placid.
Kern was born July 9, 1976, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Kenneth and Doris (Wels) McDermott. He was a 1994 graduate of Western Dubuque High school. Kern played high school baseball and Prairie League. He was inducted into the Placid Wall of Honor in 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Ken and Doris McDermott, of Bernard, IA; one brother, Eric McDermott (and special friend, Kristi Roepke), of Bernard; one sister, Michelle McDermott (and special friend, Kevin Hoeger), of New Vienna, IA; one niece, Nicole (Shane) Havenstrite, of West Union, IA; one nephew, Brandon Meyer, of New Vienna, IA; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kern and Eileen (Collins) McDermott, Ray and Dorothy (Heacock) Wels.
The family of Kern would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and aides who have taken care of him through the years as well as John and Darlene Clemen, who have always been there for Kern.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.