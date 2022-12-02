Carol L. Loeffelholz, 81, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on November 29th, 2022.
A public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday December 2nd, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A private family funeral service will be held with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Carol was born on December 23rd, 1940, in Dubuque, daughter of Donald and Eleanor (Kurtz) Boettcher She attended high school at Immaculate Conception Academy. On November 24th, 1962, Carol was united in marriage to Ronald Loeffelholz at Holy Trinity Church in Dubuque. She was employed at John Deere working as an office clerk.
Carol was a member of the Dubuque County 4-H Hall of Fame for leadership, and was a member of the MVRA Saddle Club for over 50 years. She was also AQHA certified for breeding Quarter Horses; for 40 years her and Ron sold many of across the US and other countries. She enjoyed spending time with her family, showing horses, and just being outside on her farm riding her gator.
Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years Ron, son Brian (Jeanne) Loeffelholz of Dubuque, daughter Jody (Marty) Kearney of Dubuque, grandchildren Amanda (Branden) Blakemore, Katie (fiancé Cruz) Loeffelholz, and Cole Kearney all of Dubuque, and one great granddaughter Paisley.
She is reunited with her parents Donald and Eleanor.
Thank you to Lisa and Lori for all their care, and Hospice of Dubuque.
