Betty J. Langas, age 81, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on August 17, 2020, at Luther Manor Communities.
Family and friends may visit from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Betty was born on December 18, 1938 in Dubuque, IA; her loving parents were Leo and Dora Breitbach.
Betty loved the outdoors, whether it was going down to the river searching for eagles, looking at the flowers at the Arboretum, visiting Eagle Point Park or hiking the Mines of Spain. She was always thrilled and in awe of all of nature’s beauty.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phillip T. Langas.
She is survived by her sons, Michael E. Langas, James P. Langanis and David L. Langas. Her grandchildren, who she photographed so many times, are Nicole, Cooper, Kobi and Alexander. Her sisters are Darlene Rang, Gloria Beau and Sharon (Marcy) Fox.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.