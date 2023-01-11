GRATIOT, Wis. — Paul Dean Cernek 88 years old of Gratiot, Wisconsin went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, at 10:20pm. He was surrounded by his wife and family.
Dean as he was known, was born on January 13, 1934, to Paul and Florence (Weaver) Cernek in LaCrosse, Indiana. As a teenager, Dean put his faith and trust in God and received Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord. His life was never the same. As a high schooler Dean and his dad began farming a small amount of land together and his love for farming was born.
After graduating from Chesterton, Indiana High School in 1952, Dean attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago for one school year and then married his high school sweetheart, Cynthia Jane Kissinger in October of 1953. They were married for sixty-nine years. Together their commitment to and love for God helped them to raise eight children on farms in Indiana and in Wisconsin.
Dean absolutely loved farming and began dairy farming in Indiana before buying a farm and making the move to Wisconsin in 1972. Dean was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He loved his wife, his family, and the Lord with an unwavering love. He believed the Bible is the word of God and that every word is true. He based his life on this truth, and he passed on a legacy of faith to his family and everyone who knew him well.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Jane, seven sons, Steve (Shelia) Cernek of Gratiot, Wi, Dean (Kristine) Cernek of Colorado Springs, CO, Peter (Debra) Cernek of Gratiot, WI, Kevin (Cindy) Cernek of Gratiot, WI, John (Gloria) Cernek of Elton, LA, Scott (Cathy) Cernek of Gratiot, WI, and Benjamin (Jessica) Cernek of Benton, WI; a daughter, Robyn (Scott) Wetzel of Billings, Montana, thirty-one grandchildren, and sixty great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister Phyllis (Cernek) Borman of Cody, Wyoming, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; one sister; his granddaughter Staci, and his great-grandson Christian.
A visitation will take place at Gratiot Evangelical Free Church from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, January 13, 2023. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Gratiot Community Center in Gratiot, Wisconsin.
A visitation will also be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the Gratiot Community Center. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington, Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Dean’s name.
