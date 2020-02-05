GALENA, Ill. — David A. Hahn, 84, of Galena, passed away on February 1, 2020, at Midwest Medical Center.
A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may gather after 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial of the cremated remains will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
David is the son of Anton and Catherine (Dempsey) Hahn. He was born on April 25, 1935. David married Shirley Chetlain on September 17, 1955, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, and she preceded him in death on August 16, 2019. He worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 35 years until his retirement. David then worked for over 17 years at Eagle Ridge Inn. He also worked for Furlong Funeral Chapel for many years. David was a member of the St. Michael’s Church and was a lifetime member of the Galena Elks Lodge #882. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. David loved to play cards, especially euchre with his friends.
He is survived by his children, Davey (Kara) Hahn, Lynn (Tim) Berning and Toni (Chuckie) Wienen; his grandchildren, Dusty (Beth) Berning, Jenny (Johnathan) Hawthorne, Kimberly (Adam) Pearce, Hilary (Andy) Naab, Chad (Jenny) Berning, Jacob Hahn, Stacy (Nick) Kieler, Jeremy (April) Wienen, Kyle (Emily) Helbing and Kieffer Helbing; his great-grandchildren, Ellie, Reed, Colin, and Betsy Berning, Johnathan, Jaliyah and Jalyssa Hawthorne, Bryce and Mason Pearce, Logan, Mallorie, and Paislee Wienen, Maddy and Josef Naab, Caleb Hahn, Bryn Kieler, Kadyn and Emerson Helbing; and beloved dog, Knox.
David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, and sisters-in-law, Bob and Rita Hahn, Maurie and Joyce Hahn; a grandson, Jesse Wienen; and a great-grandson, Wyatt Kieler.
Memorials may be given to The Workshop and Midwest Medical Center in Dave’s memory.
The family would like to thank Bill and DiAnn Laity, Al, MaryJane and Claire Conrad, along with the doctors and staff at Midwest Medical Center, Galena Area EMS, Paramount Ambulance Service, Unity Point Finley Hospital, Wendt Regional Cancer Center, Grand River Medical Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
