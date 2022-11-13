Paul Perrin, 93, of Dubuque, Iowa died Friday, November 11, 2022 at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque after a brief illness.
Paul was born on June 6, 1929, in Beetown, Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Stella Rogers Perrin. With no high school nearby, he left home at age 14 for the big city and attended Lancaster High School, where he excelled on the football field.
The Beetown years gave Paul his love of the rural life and prompted his move in 1963 to a small farm outside of Bernard, where he and his beloved wife Mary spent the next 30 years in the country. This adventure included all the ups and downs of living with a growing family in rural Iowa, including raising a variety of different animals, planting a garden that kept the kids busy, and lots of windshield time driving to work, school, shopping, and...everywhere. Paul enjoyed living near North Garryowen and was active with St. Patrick’s Church, coaching little league, and involved in the Commercial Club, including a time as President.
He was a friend to everyone he met and a great dance partner for the love of his life, the late Mary Coakley. They married in June, 1951 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek and she was his everything. After more than 50 years together, Mary passed in the summer of 2001 and Paul never filled the void from the loss of the person who brought so much joy to everyone.
Paul had the strong work ethic and frugality of the generation who grew up during the depression and passed those traits onto his children. He actually had two long careers, with more 30 years at the Dubuque Packing Company and then American Trust and Savings Bank, which he enjoyed until his retirement.
Paul didn’t have the chance to go to college, but he made education a priority for his children and made sure they had the funds needed to prepare for their chosen vocation. He was so proud of their accomplishments and frequently bragged to anyone who would listen that his kids and grandchildren had such great careers.
Survivors include his children, Patricia “Pattie” (Mike) Beck of Cascade, Steve Perrin of Dubuque, Barb (Ron) Nowacki of Dubuque, Beth (Tom) Kane of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Bill (Kate) Perrin of Bellevue, Amy Perrin of St. Charles, Illinois, 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary; son David; daughter-in-law Debbie Perrin; brother Don (Mary) Perrin; and brother-in-law Tom Coakley.
The family would like to thank all the caretakers who assisted Paul over the last few years.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 am until 10:15 am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Paul will be 10:30 am Wednesday, November 16, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Otter Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque, Iowa, 52002.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
