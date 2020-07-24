It is to our deep regret that Mrs. Doris Margaret (Upmann) Rubel passed away at 11:30 p.m. on July 21st, 2020, due to a brief illness.
We will remember Doris as an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all she knew.
Doris was a generous and kind person who loved to meet people and genuinely make them feel welcome. Doris had a very strong faith in God and welcomed her place into heaven. She enjoyed travel, playing euchre and above all being with family and friends, especially her lifelong friends, the Little Rascals.
Born in Dubuque, Iowa, Doris attended a one-room schoolhouse in Sandridge, Illinois, and eventually graduated from Dubuque Wahlert High School. In 1961, Doris married the love of her life, James Lee Rubel. While raising a family of three children in Springbrook, Iowa, Doris was a community volunteer, involved in farming and real estate ventures, and eventually owning and operating Crystal Lake Cave in Dubuque Iowa for 40 years.
Having met Doris, people from all over the world were left with the indelible impression that Iowa is an incredible place to visit and live and that Iowans are kind, reliable, resilient and hardworking people.
Doris is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Lee Rubel; son, Robert, and daughter, Angela Rubel; parents, Leroy and Agnes (Averkamp) Upmann; brothers Ron, John and Richard Upmann; sisters-in-law, Carol and Maryann Upmann; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Carmen (Eganhouse) Rubel.
Doris is survived by sons, Jeff (Gina) (Coralville, IA), Doug (Araceli) (Las Vegas, NV); daughter, Julie (Dubuque); sisters, Darlene (John) Skarda, Carol (Ed) Poock, and Deb Marcov; beloved nieces and nephews; and her dearest grandchildren, Travis Rubel, Lexi and Kelsey Ramirez.
Doris would often refer to as her sisters her sisters-in-law, Joan (Bob) Flick, Mary (Les) Lenstra, Bette (Ron) Juergens, Barb (Steve) O’Rourke, Ann (Vinnie) Lemkuhl.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook, Iowa, with Rev. Lyle Wilgenbusch officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. A live stream of the funeral Mass will be posted to the funeral home Facebook page on Saturday.