Sharon L. Thul, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. today, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the funeral home, and will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Deacon Bill Biver will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family, and the service webcasting link is available at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Sharon was born June 15, 1940, in Dubuque, the daughter of Charles and Velma (Chambers) Smith.
She married Dale Thul on July 25, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sharon was an avid fan of Mickey Mouse, and enjoyed watching figure skating. She dearly loved her family, and especially delighted in being a grandmother.
Sharon is survived by her beloved husband, Dale; her children, Debbie (Mike Goin) Laufenberg, of St. Donatus, Iowa, Danny Thul, of Andrew, Iowa, Dennis Thul, Donnie (Staci) Thul and Kathy (Brian) Schwager, all of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Corey (Nichole), Jason and Kara Laufenberg, Theresa (Aaron) Ward, Megan (Tony Giorgenti) Thul, Dennis “Bud” Thul Jr., Kyle Siefker, Jake and Dylan Thul, and Cole, Adelyn, and Alyvia Schwager; nine great-grandchildren; her sisters, Shirley Woock and Linda (Ronnie) Hanson; her brother-in-law, Dean (Pat) Thul; her sister-in-law, Carole Thul; and many nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Wayne Laufenberg; her parents; her siblings, Unice, Kathy Jo, William and Terrance Smith and Lola Hostert; and her in-laws, Dave Thul and Mildred and Melvin Thiltgen.
Memorials may be made to the Sharon Thul Memorial Fund.
Sharon’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Sharon.