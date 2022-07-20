Randall L. “Whitie” Hentges, age 60, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:28 p.m., on Monday, July 11, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital with his family by his side. To celebrate Randy’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Thursday, at Behr Funeral Home with Rick Mihm officiating.

Randy was born on February 15, 1962, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Allen and Judy (Mitchell) Hentges.

