Randall L. “Whitie” Hentges, age 60, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:28 p.m., on Monday, July 11, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital with his family by his side. To celebrate Randy’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 2:45 p.m., on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Thursday, at Behr Funeral Home with Rick Mihm officiating.
Randy was born on February 15, 1962, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Allen and Judy (Mitchell) Hentges.
Whitie attended Dubuque Senior High School. He was united in marriage to Juanita Peacock on November 9, 2001. They have been married for 21 years, but have been together for 31 years. He was employed at Jeld-Wen and later at the Hoffmann House as the assistant head chef, until he was forced into early retirement due to health issues. Whitie was a Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. He was quite proud to be an official share holder of the Packers. He loved to go fishing and bowling as often as he could, and also enjoyed staying home watching his western shows. Whitie will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Randy’s memory include his wife, Juanita Hentges, Dubuque, IA; his children, Parnisha (Corey Miller) Perry, Dubuque, IA, Randy Hentges, Dubuque, IA, Judy Harry, Vallejo, CA, Earl (Sahra) Harry, Fayette, IA, Allen (Chrissy Thomas) Hentges, Dubuque, IA, Alexis Scovel, Dubuque, IA and William Hentges, Dubuque, IA; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Brad Hentges, Dubuque, IA, Lonnie (Shane Cole) Hentges, Mt. Horeb, WI and Tricia Hentges, Dubuque, IA; and a brother-in-law, Clarence “Jay” (Linda) Peacock, Menominee, IL.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Marie Ann Harry; a grandson, Windarius Miller; 2 brothers, Bret Hentges and Joey Hentges, and his mother-in-law, Sydney Weichel.
Randy’s family would like to thank Dr. Willenbring, Dr. Haas, Dr. Powers, the Grand River medical team, the nurses and staff of UnityPoint Finley Hospital and Rick Mihm, for all of their kindness and support.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Randy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Randall Hentges Family.
