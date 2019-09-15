Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Fuerst, 85, of Dubuque, died peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019, at Bethany Home in Dubuque, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Church of the Nativity, with Rev. Father Andy Upah as the celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Born April 27, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa, she was the daughter of Louis and Agnes Mastin Fischer. On May 21, 1955, she married Fred M. Fuerst in St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He passed away May 21, 2001, on their 46th wedding anniversary.
She worked at Stampfers Department Store before purchasing their home and then was a homemaker.
She was a member of Church of the Nativity. She liked to read and was a collector of many things, including antiques and cookbooks. She especially enjoyed traveling with her husband and cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her six daughters, Carol Krohmer, Cindy Fuerst, Cathy (Tim) Moler, Connie (Doug) Moyer, Christine (Roger Maber) Fuerst, and Candy (David) Raymond, all of Dubuque; nine grandchildren, Heather, Mike, Becky, Justyn, Nick, Maranda, Emilee, Noah and Fred; five great-grandchildren, Sophia, Hadyn, Kynick, Erik and Tyler; two sisters, Mary (Don) Wright, of Cascade, Iowa, and Barb (Eldon) Wear, of Gainesville, Fla.; and one brother, Bill (Kay) Fischer, of Arizona; and her cat Sophie.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother in infancy, and her cat Cheetos.
The family thanks Hospice of Dubuque, Bethany Home, and Dr. Konz and her nurse, Sherry, for their special care of Betty.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Betty’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.