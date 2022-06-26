Jeanne L. Studelska, 89, of Dubuque, Iowa formerly of Minnesota and South Dakota, passed away on June 22nd, 2022, at Ennoble Manor.
Visitation will be held on Monday June 27, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Prayer Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be held in St. Casimir Parish Cemetery in Wells, Minnesota on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Jeanne was born on April 8th, 1933, in Minnesota, daughter of Frederick and Veronica (Forbes) Ruffing. She attended grade school, high school, and business college. She married Robert Studelska on October 1st, 1955, in Wells, Minnesota, and later divorced in 1978.
She worked at Finley Hospital as an office manager, Fuerste, Jurgens, Sudmeier Attorneys at Law, and Dubuque County Courthouse in the Auto License Department. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America- Parkston, South Dakota, and American Business Women (ABW) of Dubuque.
Jeanne enjoyed ceramic painting, decoupage, plastic canvas, bingo, and adding to her doll collection, but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends- especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Bernadette (Studelska) Tigges, Mark (Deborah) Studelska, and Stephen (Tammy) Studelska; grandchildren Anthony Tigges, Gregory, Daniel, Jade, and Jasper Studelska; greatgrandchildren Makaila, Adriana, Stassi, Krisley, Atreus, and two on the way; sister Sr. Thomas More (Therese); and sister-in-law Linda Ruffing.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Veronica, brothers Robert and John, and sister Meri Kay.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at Ennoble Manor, Care Initiatives Hospice, and Leonard Funeral Home for their excellent care of our Mom through this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.