BANKSTON, Iowa — Charles E. Vaske, “Charlie”, 90, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at his home in Bankston, Iowa surrounded by his loving wife, Mary Alice, and five children.
Charlie was born on September 27, 1931, in New Vienna, Iowa, to Gregor and Clothilda (Koopman) Vaske. He served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper from 1952-1954 and on October 12th, 1954, was united in marriage with the love of his life, Mary Alice Elgin, at St. Clement Catholic Church. Charlie retired at the age of 86 (for the LAST time) after 68 years as a long-haul trucker logging over seven million miles driving coast to coast for numerous companies including his own, Chas. E. Vaske & Sons. Additionally, he owned and operated Tri-State Truck Repair in Dubuque where all five children “apprenticed” for him.
Charlie lived his life in service to not only his family but exemplified the true spirit of giving by volunteering his time, talents, and treasures with numerous organizations. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 5513 (Dubuque) for over 50 years eventually serving in the highest office as Grand Knight of Council 7823 (Epworth) recruiting, sponsoring, and mentoring countless new members. Charlie was a strong advocate of children serving as a board member and president of the Dubuque County Safe Youth Coalition; CCD instructor for St. Clement and organized picketing in opposition of Planned Parenthood where he, Mary Alice, and others were successful in not only closing the center but also forcing them to leave Dubuque. He served as a Board member and staunch advocate of the unborn in service to Dubuque County Right to Life. Charlie was also a member of a plethora of prayer groups in and around the area, spent over two years leading spiritual pilgrimages and retreats to Medjugorje, Yugoslavia as well as coordinating and transporting countless semi loads of donated food, clothing, medical supplies, and other living necessities through Flames of Love International, a relief organization helping underserved in and around Juarez, Mexico. Additionally, he organized and led many trips to Marian Conferences for the faithful within the Midwest. Mary Alice and Charlie spent the past 20 plus years dedicating a minimum of eight hours weekly at the Power of Prayer (24-hour Prayer chapel at St. Anthony’s) and other religious venues in and around Dubuque County.
Charlie was a 20 plus year member of St. Clement Parish and 30 years at Resurrection Church in Dubuque serving as a council member, Eucharistic minister, Men’s Club, and special fundraising events.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Alice (Elgin), children: Steven, Barbara, Duane, Glenn, and Jason; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, six siblings: William, Helen (Barney) Langel, Dorothy (Kenneth) Nurre, Richard (Patricia), James (Beverly) and Martin (Joan); in-laws: JoAnn (Wray) Childers, Joyce (Silvius) Neumann, Dan (Grace), Margie (Wally) Krawczuk, Betty (Allen) and Andrea (Bill) Klaren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, Barney Langel, Allen Elgin, Jerry Elgin, Ray Childers, and granddaughter, Peyton.
