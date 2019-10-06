Gary M. Dangelser, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until time of services at the church.
Brandon P. Drazkowski, Dubuque — Services: Noon Monday, Oct. 7, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Alice M. Egan, Princeton, Ill. — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at St. Anthony’s Church. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
Geraldine M. Engler, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Francis E. Heisz, Prairie Du Chien, Wis. — Services: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, graveside, St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Eastman, Wis.
Barbara A. Johnson, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Terrance P. Kelly, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 E. 10th St.
James Nedelcoff, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, James Nedelcoff Gymnasium, Hazel Green.
Jolante K. Olson, Darlington, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont; Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church.
Clyde A. Spidell Sr., North Buena Vista, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Dubuque Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2505 Mineral St.
Shirley A. Tabor, Baldwin, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Maquoketa UCC.