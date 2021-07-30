Marilyn F. Jenkins, 80, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Hope Church, where services will be held at 11 a.m.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

