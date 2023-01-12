Wayne C. Konrardy, age 75, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at 1:45 a.m., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at MercyOne Dubuque. To honor Wayne’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road with Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum, where full military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Dubuque Post 6.

Wayne was born on June 10, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Clarence and Alecia (Kingsley) Konrardy.

