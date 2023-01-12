Wayne C. Konrardy, age 75, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at 1:45 a.m., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at MercyOne Dubuque. To honor Wayne’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road with Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum, where full military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Dubuque Post 6.
Wayne was born on June 10, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Clarence and Alecia (Kingsley) Konrardy.
Wayne graduated from Holy Rosary High School in La Motte. He was proud to have recently been awarded an honorary Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Dubuque.
Recommended for you
After high school, Wayne signed up to serve his country with the U.S. Air Force. When he was a young man home on leave, Wayne made a life changing decision to go on a blind date. It turned out to be the best move he ever made as he met the woman of his dreams that night.
Wayne made that wonderful woman, Mary Ann Laugesen, his wife on January 14, 1967, at Mountain Home Air Force Base. After he was discharged from the service he worked at Trausch Bakery and later Apple River Chemical Company for 10 years. Wayne had the ability to talk to anyone.
He went on to put that talent to good use as a salesman at Dan Kruse and then Runde Chevrolet for several years until his well earned retirement in 2012. He truly loved his work and all of the friends and coworkers he met along the way. Wayne’s faith was an important part of his life and he was a member of the Church of the Resurrection.
In his free time he enjoyed watching the birds at his feeders and sports on TV. Wayne liked the Hawkeyes, but he was a die hard Boise State fan who religiously followed the team. He recently had the honor of receiving a VIP experience to the University for a football game, where he was presented a signed football from the team after the game. His family was no doubt the most important aspect of Wayne’s life. He loved traveling with Mary and the entire family, and everyone knew how much he loved his grandchildren. Wayne had a bigger than life personality and made everyone around him feel special. He will be greatly missed!
Those left to cherish Wayne’s memory include his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Konrardy, Dubuque, IA; 2 sons, John Konrardy and James (Dawn) Konrardy, both of Dubuque, IA; his grandchildren, Alecia (Anthony) LuGrain, Emily (Andrew Floering) Konrardy, Jordan (fiancé Jordan Hennessy) Konrardy and Jeremy Konrardy; his great-grandchildren, Ariel, Henlei, Willow, Presley and one more on the way; his siblings, Bob Konrardy, Davenport, IA, Karen St. John, Indianapolis, IN, Dave (Kay) Konrardy, Davenport, IA and Karla (Kevin) Meier, Bellevue, IA; and his in-laws, Daniel (Deb) Laugesen, Dubuque, IA, Mark (Julie) Laugesen, Dubuque, IA, Mike (Nancy) Laugesen, Dubuque, IA, Bill (Mary) Laugesen, Dubuque, IA and Gary Laugesen, Sherrill, IA.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister-in-law, Margaret “Mag” Konrardy.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Wayne’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Wayne Konrardy Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.