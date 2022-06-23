Kimberly “Kimmie” K. Dean, 68, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Unity-Point Meriter Hospital, Madison, WI, after fighting a long battle with Crohn’s Disease. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Private interment will be in Linwood Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Kimberly was born December 18, 1953 in Dubuque, the daughter of Charles and Gloria (Gray) Klaas. Kimmie was a cashier at the Finley Hospital cafeteria for over 30 years. She loved her job, and made many friends there over the years. “Piddling around outside” was one of her favorite things to do, whether it was kayaking, fishing, gardening, or taking care of hummingbirds in her yard. Kimmie had numerous furry friends over the years whom she loved. Her family and friends were everything to her, and she dearly loved spending time with them. Kimmie is survived by two children, Tony (Melinda) Kramer and Nikki (fiancée Cris Bakey) Bechen, all of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Sierra (Doug) Gaul of Farley, and Sidney Kramer, of Dubuque; Skyler, Jaden, and Luke Bechen, all of Dubuque; one great grandchild due in October; her siblings, John (Roxanne) Klaas, Lynn (Dave) Smith, and Lori (Dan Schumacher) Graves, all of Dubuque; her brother in law Don Gabriel, of Dubuque; and her loving companion, Ronnie Esser and his daughter, Ronda (Rob Timmerman) Kennedy and her children, Taylor and Thomas Kennedy, and Tyson Timmerman, and his son, Dane Esser and his son, Colin Esser. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Karla Gabriel; and Laura and Dallas Esser.
Kimmie’s family would like to thank the staff at Unity-Point Meriter Hospital, especially nurse Beth; the Cafeteria Crew at Finley Hospital; and all the Finley medical staff who have always kept an eye on Kimmie.
