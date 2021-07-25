Karen S. Pins, 57, of Dubuque, was called home to the Lord on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1700 Lincoln Ave., Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Rev. Steven Garner will officiate.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, is entrusted with arrangements.
Karen was born May 9, 1964, in Dubuque, the daughter of James L. and Margaret Mary (Deeny) Kendall. She graduated from Hempstead High School in 1982, and went on to complete her travel agent training at Black Hawk College in Waterloo. Karen moved to Chicago after college, where she managed several retail stores, including Nordstrom at Woodfield Mall for ten years. She made many friends during her time in Chicago. She returned to Dubuque upon the birth of her daughter, Mia, and was employed for the City of Dubuque in the Water Department.
According to Karen, the night she met William “Bill” Pins, she just knew she would spend the rest of her life with him. Karen and Bill married on February 1, 2001, in Galena. Karen enjoyed camping at Whitetail in Cassville, WI, shopping with Mia every weekend, going to concerts, watching paranormal T.V. shows, and going to St. Louis Cardinals games. She loved crystals and gemstones, and spending time with her dogs, Beauregard and Little George. Karen left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her kindness, sense of humor, and quick wit will always be remembered by her friends and family. Karen would always say, “I love you more than a barefoot boy loves a summer day.”
Karen will be sadly missed by her husband, Bill Pins; her daughter, Mia Pins; her stepdaughter, Kayla (Pins) Martin; her four grandchildren that she loved dearly, Tucker, Logan, Henry, and Ellie; her father, Jim Kendall; her sister, Karla (Mike) Viertel, and their daughter Lily; her mother-in-law, Aileen Pins; her in-laws, Juanita (Tom) Burke, Todd Pins, Lisa (Mike) Herting, and Julie (Eric) Kaufmann; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret; her father-in-law, William Pins; her grandmother, Anna Johnson; and her dogs, Henry and Chloe.
Memorials may be made to Karen’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.