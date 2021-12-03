Dennis J. Schueller Telegraph Herald Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DURANGO, Iowa — Dennis J. Schueller, 54, of Durango, died on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Holy Ghost Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Durango-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today