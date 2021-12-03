DURANGO, Iowa — Dennis J. Schueller, 54, of Durango, died on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Holy Ghost Church.

