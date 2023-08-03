CASCADE, Iowa — Neil R. Gavin, 83, of Cascade, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Accura Health Care in Cascade, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Neil may call from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Neil was born April 3, 1940, in Monticello, Iowa, son of Verdon J. and Helen C. (Oeschger) Gavin. He received his education in the Cascade area schools, graduating from St. Martin’s High School in 1958. Neil is a veteran having served briefly in the Marine Corps. On June 19, 1970, he was united in marriage to Sherrie D. Babbage at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She preceded him in death on April 7, 2006. The couple farmed in the rural Cascade area.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, a youth 4-H leader, a member of the Cascade Knights of Columbus-Council #930, and a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
He is survived by three children, Matthew (Ann) Gavin of Robins, IA and their children Mandy, Samuel and Lara Gavin; Gail Gavin of St. Paul, MN and Allen (Laura) Gavin of Robins, and their children, Emily and Griffin Frisby; a special friend, Joanne Childers of Dubuque, IA; his siblings, Kenneth Gavin of Steinwendle, France, Gwen Kukla of Chicago, IL, Phyllis (Michael) Mott of Feckingham, England, Greg (Peggy) Gavin of Shreveport, LA, Gary (Gloria) Gavin of Cascade, IA, and Mark (Katie) Gavin of Williamsburg, IA; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Amy Jo Gavin, a nephew, Kraig Gavin and a great niece, Chelsea Peterson.
A Neil R. Gavin memorial fund has been established in lieu of flowers.