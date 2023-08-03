CASCADE, Iowa — Neil R. Gavin, 83, of Cascade, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Accura Health Care in Cascade, Iowa.

Friends and relatives of Neil may call from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

Recommended for you