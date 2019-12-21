Jay Robert Haun, 63, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, formerly of Dubuque, passed away in December 2019.
Upon graduation from Dubuque Senior High School in 1974, Jay enlisted in the Navy and served as a Corpsman while stationed at the Naval Base in Queens, New York. During his time there he lived in Newport, Rhode Island. He was honorably discharged in 1978. Jay’s work moved him from Dubuque to Chicago to Raleigh, North Carolina, and finally to Lehigh Acres, Florida. He loved the Lehigh, Fort Myers Gulf Coast area and settled there in retirement in the gated community of Vistanna Villas. Jay was diagnosed with lung cancer about two years ago and was doing very well of late, but passed away suddenly, having lived life right up until the end just as most of us would wish to go.
Jay was the son of Jim and Joy Haun, who have passed before him.
Jay is survived by his brother, Jeff and Donna Haun; and his sister, Julie and Mark Manders; an uncle, Mark Welty; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private family services and burial in Dubuque will follow at a later date.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service has been entrusted with the arrangements.