Joseph G. Abitz, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with parish scripture service at 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Carol A. Bisping, Itasca, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 9:50 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the church.
Carol A. Ender, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayer service at 6 p.m., today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Irene J. Hoeger, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
John R. Hohmann, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Donald L. Keller, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Charles H. Kinyon, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Jean A. Knepper, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Inez T. Merges, Centralia, Iowa -- Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Marlene M. Oglesby, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta.
Sarah E. Pemsl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, Church of the Nativity.
Helen M. Schamberger, Stockton, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant, Stockton.
Carol M. Schoulte, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Brian E. Ties, Iowa City, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Elena R. Ties, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Irene A. VonTalge, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Colesburg United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
