EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — John T. “Jack” Peacock, 86, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Jack was born on August 13, 1933, in East Dubuque, the son of Clarence and Bertha (VanSchaik) Peacock. He was united in marriage to Norma L. Ford on April 16, 1955, in Dubuque, IA. She preceded him in death on June 18, 2017.
Jack served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1956. He was formerly employed at the Dubuque Packing Company, a member of Local 150-A UFCW, and a retired member of the East Dubuque Volunteer Fire Dept.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, carving, Westerns, but most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are six children, John (Cindy) Peacock, Jr., Anthony (Tony) Peacock, Lisa (Dealson) Sweet, Shawn Oglesby, Gina Peacock and Michelle “Shelli” (Christopher) Lonergan; 20 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and his sister, Judy Peacock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; three brothers; a grandchild, John III; and a great-grandchild Daylin.
