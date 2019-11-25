CASCADE, Iowa — Henry W. Kremer, 93, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Services for Henry will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Friends and relatives of Henry may call from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, where a rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, with flag presentation by the Cascade American Legion Post 528.