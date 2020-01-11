BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Dale E. Roth, age 95, belovedly known by many as “Popeye,” passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his gracious and loving caregivers. Dale was blessed lived a long and healthy life.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel, with Pastor Barbara Wolfe officiating. Burial will be in Boscobel Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday January 12, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com.