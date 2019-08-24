PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Wayne “Pat” Patrick Benoy, 77, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Crossing Rivers Health, Prairie du Chien.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien, with a two-hour visitation before services from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Rev. Andy Doll will be the officiant. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie du Chien.