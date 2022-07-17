BLACK EARTH, Wis. — Rosemary Elizabeth (Ames) Schulting, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at home in Black Earth, Wis. She was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Edward and Catherine Ames. She married Jim Schulting on June 28, 1969. She is survived by her husband, Jim; son Greg and daughter-in-law, Jackie, children Jared and Grace; son Marty and daughter-in-law, Amy, children Milo, Burke, and Adam; and daughter Sara, children Jacob, Carson, and Christian. She is predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mabel (Vince), and Marge (Allen); brother-in-law, Delbert (Elaine); and sisters-in-law, Lily (Gene) and Joyce.
How do you describe a woman like Rosemary “Rosie?” Someone so colorful in spirit, and multi-faceted as a human. She was everything here on earth, and will continue to be everything from Heaven. The matriarch of our family, she was (and is from above) an eternal believer in faith and love.
Rosie had many roles in her lifetime. She worked at National Electrostatics in Middleton from 1967-1971, until she became a mom to three children in three years. Later in life, she worked at Lands’ End in Cross Plains until its closing, and was a much loved bartender at Black Earth Lanes where she made many, many friends. Her biggest role, and one she mastered, was caring for others. Rosie was never only “our mom,” rather, she was a mom for many. Rosie is not only missed at this moment by her husband and children. She is missed by the many people whose lives she forever impacted. From her surviving sisters and their husbands, Marion (Harold), Barbara (Virgil), and brother, Fritz (Patti), sister-in-law, Elaine, and brother-in-law, Gene, many nieces and nephews, local and far away friends, and strangers she met on the street, mom had a way of making everyone family.
Some of her favorite activities through the years were bowling and Wii bowling with grandkids, playing cards, Monopoly with the grandkids, playing casino slot machines, deer hunting, and dancing. Some of her favorite memories were fishing on the boat with her husband, watching Marty fly F-15’s, seeing all of the amazing building and carpentry work of her son, Greg, and traveling to Italy with her daughter, Sara.
Rosie always reminded her grandchildren how much she loved them. Through her non-tolerance of bad language in our group family chat, to instilling her beliefs of “walking with your head held high” and “always following your dreams.” Her grandchildren will remember the ice cream she always had in the freezer, and her homemade jam that no one will ever replicate.
We know that mom is now our loving, guiding Angel in Heaven.
Mom would say, “Cry, but dry your tears and follow with laughter.” So, this is what we ask of you, too. Because though she will be dearly missed by her loved ones on earth, her laughter won’t ever be forgotten.
On behalf of your family, thank you for choosing to be our wife, mom, and grandma. And thank you for being our Angel above.
From everyone who was blessed to know you, we will always love you.
Until we meet again.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Rosie’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of the Mass. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., preceded by reciting the Rosary at 3:30 p.m., which you are invited to attend. Also, a visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Burial will be held at the church cemetery following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eternal Word Television Network/EWTN Global Catholic Network, 1-800-447-3986 or ewtn.com/donatenow. Rosie religiously watched Mother M. Angelica on EWTN for comfort and peace in her time of need. Condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com online.
Gunderson Camacho Black Earth
Funeral & Cremation Care
1710 Center St.
(608) 767-3684
