LANCASTER, Wis. — Roger F. Slaght, 82, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster.
He was born on September 11, 1938, in Beetown, the son of Forest and Lila (Liscum) Slaght. Roger graduated from Lancaster High School in 1957. He was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Becker and Tuckwood Construction from 1958 until 1971. Roger was employed with the Grant County Highway Department from 1972 until 1974. He then went to work for Tuckwood Construction from 1976 until 1979.
Roger enjoyed driving semi during the winter months with his brother, Forie and Ron Nemec. He then joined the Operating Engineers Local 139 where he was employed with the Mann Bros, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, and also Ryan, Inc. in Janesville for 14 years as a Heavy Equipment Operator.
Roger took great pride in anything he did. He loved his work and enjoyed every day of it.
Roger was married on July 17, 1981, to Deanna M. “Dee” Rice in Lancaster at the United Methodist Church. They farmed in the area from 1981 until 1991.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Dee; sons, Fred (Jeannie), Dodgeville; Ryan (Terina) Slaght, Patton, Mo.; his stepchildren, whom he loved as his own, Brenda (Todd) Fritz, Mt. Horeb, Becky (Kurt) Cohen, Potosi, and Larry (Tanya) Moore, Jr., Lancaster; 3 granddaughters, Elizabeth, Amanda and Heather Slaght; 7 step-grandchildren, Shelby and Sara Fritz, Sam and Summer Cohen, Larry Moore III, Jonathan Gengler and Britnee Bottomley; a brother, Forest (Etta) Slaght; nieces, nephews and other friends.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by two brothers, his twin, Ronnie and Gary; a grandson, Cody Slaght.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, with Pastor David Kim officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.