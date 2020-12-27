DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gerald “Gerry” H. Prier, 85, from Dyersville, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. We encourage the public to be respectful of the current times. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the Church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Gerry was born February 25, 1935, in Holy Cross, Iowa, the son of Edward and Lucille (Lansing) Prier. He married Marilyn Deutmeyer on June 11, 1957, in Petersburg. Together, they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. From this marriage, six children were brought to this union.
Gerry served in the U.S. Navy, where he learned his trade and lifetime career. He started Prier Brothers plumbing, electrical, and HVAC in 1975 with two of his brothers. He passed his passion, career, and partnership to his son, Chris.
He enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, traveling all 50 states and abroad, and especially spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; six children, Chris (Theresa) Prier, of Dyersville, Sherry (Dave) Kronlage, of Dyersville, Randy (Brenda) Prier, of Cedar Rapids, Tammy Gassmann, of Olathe, KS, Rob (Lori) Prier, of Norwalk, Jayme Prier, of Dyersville; grandchildren, Anna and Lauren Prier, Matt (Hailey) Kronlage, Callie (Joe) Budden, Stephanie (Drew) Manternach, Joshua, Josiah, and Jacob Prier, Allyson and Justin Gassmann, Ellie, Eli, and Jaxson Prier; great-grandchildren, Ridley Kronlage, Arden Budden, Hugo Manternach; siblings, Germaine Deutmeyer, of Dyersville, Ed (Eileen) Prier, of Dyersville, Kay (Ambrose) Eilers, of Monticello, Charlie (Jan) Prier, of Dyersville, Willie (Bonnie) Prier, of Dubuque, Loras (Mary Ellen) Prier, of Scottsdale, AZ; in-laws, Eunice Prier, Frank (Joy) Deutmeyer, Joyce (Bill) Brennan, Iva Ungs, Carol Vorwald, Fritz (Bonnie) Deutmeyer, Kenny (Margie) Deutmeyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son in infancy, Michael Prier; two brothers, Eugene (Lucille) Prier and Marvin Prier; parents-in-law, Ed (Irma) Deutmeyer and Delores Deutmeyer; in-laws, Roger Deutmeyer, Wilma Prier, Fred Vorwald, Marvin Ungs, Leon Deutmeyer, Phil Deutmeyer.
The family would like to thank Bi-County Ambulance Service, and the University of Iowa Hospital for their compassionate care.
Memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Basilica and Camp Courageous of Iowa.
Cards, letters and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW Dyersville, IA 52040. Please include first and last name Gerald Prier on the outside of the envelope.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.